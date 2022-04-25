Omicron variant dominant in Chandigarh, says health department
Amid concerns of Deltacron variant being behind the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT health department on Sunday clarified that Omicron remained the dominant variant of coronavirus in Chandigarh and no case of Deltacron had been detected.
“Of the total positive cases in a fortnight, we send 20% of the positive samples for genome sequencing to check the variant of the virus. Of the total samples sent in March, all were positive only for the Omicron variant,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, adding that no case of Deltacron had been reported in the city so far.
She cautioned that since cases had gradually started rising in Chandigarh as well, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get fully vaccinated at the earliest, while those eligible for the precautionary dose must also not delay it.
Special vax camps for kids to continue
The UT health department will set up special vaccination camps for children in the 12-15 age group at eight government schools on Monday and Tuesday.
These are GMSSS, Sector 10; GSSS, Sector 45; GMSSS,Timber Market, Sector 26; GMSSS, Sector 38 (West), GMHS, Maloya RC-II; GSSS, Manimajra Town; GMSSS Dhanas and GMHS, Vikas Nagar.
Active Covid cases cross 70 mark in tricity
The active Covid-19 cases in the tricity rose to 75 on Sunday, as 16 people tested positive, highest since March 11.
As many as nine people were found infected in Chandigarh, a first since March 12, while seven more tested positive in Mohali that had last logged an equal number of cases on March 10.
While both Chandigarh and Mohali recorded a spike in daily infections, Panchkula detected none on Sunday.
Yet, tricity’s active cases climbed from 67 to 75 in the past 24 hours. The infected patients include 35 in Chandigarh, 31 in Mohali and nine in Panchkula.
-
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
-
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
-
34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night. Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night. As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish's motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.
-
Bomb outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail defused by NSG team
Over 20 hours after a bomb was recovered outside the Model Jail in Sector 51, a team of the National Security Guard safely defused it on Sunday afternoon. While a bomb disposal squad and army team remained alert at the scene through the night, the NSG team, which was despatched from Manesar in Haryana, reached the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.
-
Arvind Kejriwal has no understanding of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has no understanding of tradition and culture of Dev Bhoomi. Citing the achievements of his government, Jai Ram said their priority was welfare of senior citizens and over ₹1,300 crore were being spent on providing social security pension to vulnerable sections.
