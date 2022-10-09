On 90th anniversary, IAF aircraft captivate with thunderous flypast in Chandigarh

From vintage Dakota transport aircraft to recently inducted light combat helicopter Prachand, over 84 aircraft showcased the prowess of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during a dazzling flypast over Sukhna Lake on Saturday to celebrate IAF’s 90th anniversary.

The grand event was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, with defence minister Rajnath Singh, Punjab and Haryana governors Banwarilal Purohit and Bandaru Dattatreya, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and mayor Sarbjit Kaur, along with IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari also in attendance.

The flypast illustrated a range of aircraft, including Rafale, Prachand, MiG-29, Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, Tejas, Chinook, Apache, Harvard and Mi-17, in vivid and varying formations. The spectacular air show began with a performance by the Akash Ganga paratroopers team, which was followed by a Bambi Bucket operation by an Mi-17 aircraft and versatile manoeuvres by Chinook helicopters. While some formations were performed before the arrival of the President, most of them, including crowd-favourite aerobatic by Suryakiran and Sarang teams, were showcased thereafter.

The IAF had decided to organise this year’s annual Air Force Day parade and flypast in Chandigarh, an unprecedented departure from the annual celebrations in Delhi NCR.

View dulled by clouds

Although the flypast went about smoothly, the cloudy weather on Saturday made the view hazy, compared to the rehearsals held on Thursday when the sky was clear.

Better services

Many spectators had complained of lack of adequate facilities, including drinking water, during the rehearsal on Thursday. However, they acknowledged that the facilities during the final event were much better.

Traffic chaos order of the day again

In a unpleasant reminder of the rehearsal day (Thursday), long queues of vehicles were again seen on Madhya Marg amid road restrictions around Sukhna Lake, leaving hundreds of commuters harried.

To allow smooth movement of CTU buses ferrying spectators to the venue, the traffic police had restricted several roads around the lake.

While the situation was much better managed in the afternoon, as most offices and schools were closed for Saturday, the situation went out of control in the evening as spectators left the lake. Traffic snarls were witnessed as far as the Sector 17 roundabout, with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace at multiple intersections, despite the presence of over 4,000 cops on the ground for security and traffic management.

Daily passengers bear the brunt of CTU shuttle service

With around 400 buses pressed into service to ferry spectators between the alighting points and Sukhna Lake, regular CTU passengers again faced a hard time travelling across the tricity.

Huge rush of passengers was seen at the ISBTs in Sectors 17 and 43, as CTU’s normal services remained unavailable on most routes from 10.30 am to 8 pm, just like on Thursday.

Commuters also complained that autos and cabs doubled their fares in the absence of bus services.

