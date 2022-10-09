Punjab Governor takes a dig at CM Bhagwant Mann for skipping President’s visit

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his absence at the civic reception organised in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Punjab Raj Bhavan saying that constitutional obligations have to be met on such occasion.

Speaking at a function attended by Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Purohit said an invitation was sent to the Punjab CM, and he had accepted the invite.

“I had personally called him up, but he has not come apparently due to some compulsion,” Purohit said, adding, “Whatever the compulsion, the constitutional obligations are more important and have to be fulfilled on such occasion.”

Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and public relations minister Aman Arora were seated in the front row of Guru Nanak Auditorium in Raj Bhavan when Purohit made the terse remarks on Mann skipping the President’s maiden visit to Chandigarh. Earlier in the day, Mann was also conspicuous by his absence at the Indian Air Force’s 90th Air Show at Sukhna Lake.

Among others present at the reception were Union minister of state Som Parkash and Vijay Sampla, chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

AAP says comments unfortunate

Reacting sharply at the Punjab Governor’s comments, Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora said that it was very unfortunate on the part of the Governor for raising this ‘political’ issue from the stage.

Arora said that CM Mann’s event was scheduled, and he had deputed him to receive and welcome the President during her visit to Chandigarh.

He said that he along with five other cabinet ministers and all the senior bureaucrats attended the event to celebrate Air Force Day today. “However, the honourable governor made these unfortunate remarks against the CM,” Arora said.

He urged the Governor to restrain himself from making such statements in the future.

BJP criticises Mann

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a strong exception to CM Mann skipping the programme of the President.

BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said President Murmu is the first head of the Republic who comes from a tribal background, and Mann, by skipping her programme in Chandigarh, has insulted the office of the President as well as millions of tribal countrymen.

The BJP demanded an unconditional apology from the CM for this grave omission.

“They (AAP government and CM) are either arrogant or ignorant and most probably, they are both ignorant and arrogant together,” he remarked.