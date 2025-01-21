On a high, private drug rehab centres under cloud in Punjab

Business is booming for private drug de-addiction centres in Punjab, perhaps second only to immigration. The border state has seven lakh registered drug addicts and 199 de-addiction centres of which 177 are privately owned. A recent Vigilance Bureau probe has found most private rehab centres are resorting to malpractices, in collusion with the regulatory authorities, to make huge profits. A VB probe into a recent case against one such centre in Chandigarh has revealed the dark underbelly of the drug deaddiction business that is defeating the very purpose of the government’s policy of treating addicts.

Dr Bansal's arrest for corruption and illegal drug distribution prompted VB chief director Varinder Kumar to write to Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha, urging him to revisit the policy of providing licences to private centres.

“The aim of granting licence to private centres is to cure addicts by providing medicine/tablets containing Buprenorphine and Naloxone salt. While the medicine is provided free in government de-addiction centres, it is to be sold at ₹17 per tablet at private ones. But these private centres are charging between ₹40 and ₹400 a tablet. The demand is so high that some pharmaceutical companies have established up to 30 drug de-addiction centres to promote their brand,” the VB chief says.

97 centres owned by 10 under lens

The VB chief has provided a list of 97 of the 177 private centres, which are being run by 10 individuals. Among them, Dr Bansal owns 22 centres, while Rohit Thakkar and Manjit Singh of Nabha own 21 centres each, Satpal Singh owns 12, and Mahajan group of Pathankot owns 11 and Inderpal Singh the rest, he says.

“These drug de-addiction centres have been turned into business ventures,” the VB chief says, urging the chief secretary to take a relook at the rules and conditions for granting licences.

“This only the tip of the iceberg. The drug deaddiction industry is booming on the pretext of social service. Drug factories, de-addiction centre owners, drug inspectors, police and civil administration, everyone is part of this business model,” he says.

Following the VB letter, the state health department has suspended all licences owned by Dr Bansal in Punjab. “We are reviewing the licences given to each deaddiction centre listed,” a senior health department official said.

Govt-run centres in a shambles

Government de-addiction centres in Punjab are in a shambles with crumbling infrastructure and empty beds. They are understaffed, underfunded, and poorly maintained. Patients complain of long waiting and substandard care, deterring many from seeking help through official channels. As a result, families turn to private centres, fuelling their growth.

A senior psychiatrist at a government hospital highlights the challenges at public facilities. “We have the expertise and the willingness to help, but the lack of resources hampers our efforts. Patients often leave mid-treatment due to poor conditions,” he says, requesting anonymity.

Private de-addiction centres, on the other hand, offer air-conditioned rooms, personalised care and specialised therapies, drawing patients from affluent families. Privacy is another draw as families of addicts fear social stigma.

Government facilities lack essential medicines, giving private centres the opportunity to capitalise on their shortcomings by overcharging. Private centres charge ₹30,000 to ₹1 lakh a month from each inmate, depending on the facilities.

“Dr Bansal, who hardly got patients in his private practice, ventured into the drug de-addiction business five years ago and set up 22 centres, amassing property worth crores,” the VB FIR says.

Nexus of corruption

In the letter, the VB chief raises concerns about the integrity of regulatory oversight. Such was the collusion with the regulatory authorities, he says, that despite facing FIRs, the police did not act against Dr Bansal.

The VB probe found tablets being misappropriated and sold in the black market. These medications, crucial for managing withdrawal symptoms, were sold to individuals who were not enrolled in de-addiction programmes.

Rooppreet Kaur, a drug inspector from Ludhiana, was implicated for allegedly colluding with Dr Bansal. During an inspection of one of his centres, a discrepancy of 4,610 missing tablets was found, but her report to the directorate of health and family welfare mentioned 4,000 missing tablets, ostensibly to protect Dr Bansal from legal repercussions.

Call for reforms

Experts say addressing Punjab’s drug problem requires a multi-pronged approach. Strengthening government de-addiction centres, increasing awareness about addiction as a medical condition, and cracking down on corruption are essential steps. Additionally, the government must ensure strict regulation of private centres.

Pooja Tyagi, a psychologist and consultant with the Punjab prisons department, says: “Public-private partnerships could be the way forward, combining resources of private centres with oversight and accountability of government institutions.” Reputed non-profit NGOs could be given licences and initiatives like the buddy programme, where students are trained to counsel peers about the ill-effects of drugs, should be encouraged, she says.

Though awareness campaigns are gaining traction and the police are doing their duty to curtail drug supply, Tyagi says the onus is on other departments to rehabilitate addicts, which is emerging as a bigger challenge.