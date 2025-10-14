One arrested as Punjab Police bust illegal weapon smuggling module

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted an illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of a man belonging to Amritsar, officials said. Punjab Police on Tuesday busted an illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of a man belonging to Amritsar. (X)

Police recovered six pistols, 11 magazines and 111 live cartridges from the accused, Amarbir Singh.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts an illegal weapon smuggling module and apprehends Amarbir Singh @ Amar, resident of Dairiwal, PS Tarsikka, Amritsar and recover 6 pistols, 11 magazines, 91 live cartridges of .30 bore and 20 Live cartridges of 9mm,” Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on X.

Preliminary investigation said that the accused recently returned from Canada and was in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, he said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway to identify other operatives, trace forward and backward linkages, and dismantle the entire cross-border smuggling network, the DGP said.