One booked for duping Panchkula woman of 1 lakh for loan approval

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 04, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Accused had told the victim that the paper work for the loan would cost ₹75,000, and the cost of log-in of the file will be ₹15,000

A Raipur Rani resident was duped of 1 lakh on the pretext of getting an approval for a loan of 15 lakh.

The accused posed as a partner in the loan giving company. (HT FILE)

In her complaint Mamtesh Rani, 39, of Raipur Rani, told police that in February she visited the office of Future Finance Private Limited in Zirakpur, where she met accused Rakesh Arora, who introduced himself as a partner in the company.

Rakesh assured her of getting a loan of 15 lakh approved within a week. He had told her that the paper work for the loan would cost 75,000, and the cost of log-in of the file will be 15,000. Despite paying the said amount, Rakesh kept asking her to pay more money on one pretext or the other and she ended up paying 1,00,950 to him. But the loan was not approved.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Raipur Rani police station.

