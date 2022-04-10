One false complaint sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty: HC
Only one complaint or criminal proceeding found baseless and false upon probe, do cause harassment and torture and is sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty, the Punjab and Haryana high court held.
The court reversed a 2013 order of a Rohtak family court observing that the wife made unfounded, indecent and defamatory allegations against the husband and the in-laws, which indicates that she made all attempts to ensure that they are put in jail and the estranged husband is removed from his job.
“We have no manner of doubt that this conduct of respondent-wife has caused mental cruelty to the appellant husband,” the bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Ashok Kumar Verma concluded.
The couple was living separately since 2002 after a marriage period of four years. They also had a child in 1999. The husband had moved family court in 2009 seeking divorce claiming that from the beginning of the marriage, conduct, behaviour and attitude of the wife had been cruel, unwarranted and harsh.
The woman was not ready for divorce with mutual consent. The family court had dismissed husband’s plea in 2013 against which he had approached high court.
The court found that the marriage had broken down irretrievably and there is no chance of their coming together, or living together again. “Further, not to grant decree of divorce would be disastrous for the parties,” it concluded, adding that she is not staying with him for the last 20 years and there is no scope that they can cohabit as husband and wife again.
It came before the court that she had filed a criminal complaint against the husband and his parents of domestic violence – the trial continued for four years and resulted in husband’s acquittal. His parents were declared innocent in the probe stage. Also in 2006, the woman had filed complaints against the husband before his senior officers, which even after a compromise, she did not withdraw.
“Filing of the complaint and initiation of criminal proceedings which were found to be baseless and false, do cause harassment and torture to the husband and his family. One such complaint is sufficient to constitute matrimonial cruelty,” the bench concluded, adding that the wife in the case in hand was bent upon destroying the career and reputation of the husband through these complaints.
The court further observed that once the parties have separated and separation has continued for a sufficient length of time and anyone of them presented a petition for divorce, it can well be presumed that the marriage has broken down.
“The court, no doubt, should seriously make an endeavour to reconcile the parties; yet, if it is found that the breakdown is irreparable, then divorce should not be withheld,” the bench observed granting the divorce and directing the husband to make a fixed deposit of ₹20 lakh as permanent alimony in the name of the wife.
Will stop brain drain from Punjab: Mann
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the government was committed to stop the brain drain from Punjab by creating new job opportunities. Addressing students during the first convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda, the CM said 2.75 lakh Punjabi youth may fly abroad this year in pursuit of their dreams. A total of 103 students including, 69 women, were conferred degrees on the occasion.
Robust alumni support system needed in country: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attended the alumni meet of Maharshi Dayanand University and asked the alumni to support growth of the university by donating money, technology and helping students in India and abroad. Addressing the ex-students of MDU, Khattar said leading universities of the world including Stanford University, Harvard University, Columbia University and Duke University have a robust alumni support system and the same is needed to be established in country.
Chandigarh: Stall offering wooden carving products set up at railway station
As part of the “One Station One Product” project launched by the Indian Railways, a stall offering wooden carving products from Sharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been set up at the Chandigarh Railway Station. The project aims to preserve traditional crafts by offering support to artisans through railway stations that see huge footfall daily. Senior divisional commercial manager Hari Mohan inaugurated the stall on Saturday. The fee for setting up the stall is ₹500.
Ludhiana | Private schools, colleges to remain shut on April 11 to mark protest against arrest of MD in rape case
Following the call of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, private educational institutes in the state will remain closed on April 11 to mark their protest against the arrest of the managing director of a private school in Gurdaspur district, after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
‘Chandigarh progressive, but can do more to make public spaces inclusive’
City Beautiful takes pride in being the best-planned city in the country. In terms of gender-inclusion, the city fared well. “The LGBT community needs a sense of safety in public spaces. When a person from third gender enters a public space, they have to endure people's gaze. Some even go on to mock them. For this to change, there is need for more sensitisation,” added Dhananjay, Panjab University's first transgender student.
