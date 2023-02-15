One held with 27 lakh drug money, 1 kg heroin in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Punjab Police have arrested one person after recovering 1Kg heroin and ₹27 lakh drug money from his possession during cordon and search operation (CASO) raids, said director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The CASO raids were conducted at suspected hideouts of persons linked with gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria across the state on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jaipal Singh alias Gumta of Patti in Tarn Taran. Based on inputs, Police have also booked his accomplice identified as Harmandeep Singh alias Harman of village Gulalipur in Tarn Taran, who is said to be a close associate of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Yadav said that following a human intelligence that Jaipal Gumta along with Harmandeep Singh are going to deliver arms and drug consignment, Tarn Taran police teams immediately conducted a naka and arrested Jaipal Gumta after recovering heroin and drug money from his SUV Mahindra Scorpio (without registration number plate), in which he was travelling. The police teams have also impounded his car, he added.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Chauhan said that police teams have launched a manhunt to arrest the absconding accused Harmandeep alias Harman. Further investigations are on, he added.

He said that a case has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station City Patti in Tarn Taran.

As many as 2371 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements linked with Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were raided during a day-long operation carried out by at least 409 parties of Punjab Police involving about 2863 police personnel across the state on Tuesday.