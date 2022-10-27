One injured as blaze rages at liquor factory in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area Phase 1

An employee of a liquor-manufacturing unit in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area, Phase 1, was injured when a major fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service and more were requisitioned from Mohali to douse the blaze that spread fast, triggering panic in the area that houses a number of industrial units and shops.

Police said the fire broke out at Batra Breweries, Plot Number 91, in Industrial Area Phase 1 in the afternoon and was still to be doused by evening.

The fire tenders were finding it difficult to control the fire due to chemicals stored in the unit. Efforts to douse the blaze were still on.

