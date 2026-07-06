One killed, five injured after boulders hit bus in Chamba

One person was killed and five others injured after boulders fell on a private bus on the Chamba-Bharmour road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Sunday, police said.

The boulder-hit bus, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Sahil Thakur, a resident of Gared village in Chamba district, said officials.

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The accident occurred near Ghera around 8 am when the bus was returning from the Chaurasi temple complex in Bharmour.

According to officials, the bus was passing through the Ghera area when the accident happened.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to a hospital. One person was found dead at the spot. “We have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident,” a senior police official said.

Further details, including information on other passengers travelling in the private bus, are awaited. Shooting stones, small individual stones tumbling down at high speeds, frequently cause fatal accidents in mountainous regions, especially during the monsoon season.

Heavy showers to continue: IMD

With heavy showers expected to continue in Himachal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Una, Kangra and Sirmaur districts on July 6, meanwhile, a yellow alert of heavy to moderate rainfall has been sounded in Chamba, Mandi and Shimla districts on the same day.

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{{^usCountry}} An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been sounded on July 7 in Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while a yellow alert of moderate to heavy rainfall has been issued in Chamba, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been sounded on July 7 in Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts, while a yellow alert of moderate to heavy rainfall has been issued in Chamba, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts. {{/usCountry}}

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Rainfall is likely to continue in most parts of the Himachal till July 11, with isolated heavy showers also expected during this period.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at many places with heavy rain at isolated places in Himachal. The highest rainfall of 8 cm was recorded in Ghamroor, followed by Amb (6 cm), Bharwain (6 cm), Dharamshala (4 cm), Naina Devi (3 cm), Murari Devi (3 cm), Dharampur (2 cm), Kukumseri (2 cm), Malraon (1 cm) and Una (1 cm).

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