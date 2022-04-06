Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One more arrested in embezzlement of 3.74 crores panchayat funds in Sangrur
chandigarh news

One more arrested in embezzlement of 3.74 crores panchayat funds in Sangrur

A former sarpanch of Chandu village in Sangrur was arrested for embezzlement of panchayat funds, a day after two others were arrested in the case in Sangrur
One more arrested in embezzlement of 3.74 crores panchayat funds in Sangrur
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

: The vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested another former sarpanch for his alleged involvement in the case of misappropriation of 3.74 crores of panchayat funds in at least four villages in Sangrur, making it the third arrest in the matter in two days.

Gurmeet Singh, former sarpanch of Chandu village, was arrested for allegedly misappropriating 1.33 crores of panchayat funds, the VB officials said, adding that the rest of the amount was embezzled from other villages.

The vigilance bureau has initiated an investigation into the misappropriation of panchayat funds in four villages, including Chandu, Rajalheri, Navan Gayon and Shergarh.

“The investigation is on in the case and we will arrest all persons involved in the matter,” Guatam Singal, SSP vigilance, Patiala range, said.

On Monday, the vigilance bureau arrested panchayat secretary Dhanwant Singh and Paramjeet Singh, a former sarpanch of Nayagaon village in the case.

SSp Singal said the panchayat secretary had taken the record pertaining to expenditure of panchayat funds of these villages to his home and tried to destroy it.

RELATED STORIES

The accused have been booked under various sections of IPC and PC Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP