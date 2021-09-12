One year of farm laws: SAD to hold march in Delhi on Sept 17

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to observe September 17 as Black Day on completion of one year of enactment of the three contentious farm laws, said SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema
Chandigarh
SEP 12, 2021
The Lok Sabha had passed the contentious farm bills on September 17, 2020. (PTI)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to observe September 17 as Black Day on completion of one year of enactment of the three contentious farm laws.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said party workers along with farmers will hold a protest march from Delhi’s Gurdwara Rakabganj to the Parliament, demanding repeal of the three laws.

The decision was taken in a meeting of party MLAs, district presidents, halqa sewadars, legislators and members of the core committee presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Cheema appealed to everyone to participate in the march, which will be preceded by an ardaas at the historic gurdwara in Delhi.

Sunam man booked for extortion

A man has been booked for posing as an assistant sub-inspector and trying to extort money from a pickup driver after threatening to issue a speeding challan in Sunam. Victim Pardeep Kumar of Sirsa was travelling from coming from Ludhiana when the incident happened. The accused has been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Chhajli village in Sunam.

925 cases resolved at Barnala lok adalat

As many as 925 cases were disposed of and claims worth 5.17 crore settled during the National Lok Adalat in Barnala on Saturday. In all, eight benches were constituted to take up 1,260 cases for speedy disposal through compromise. Virinder Aggarwal, chairman, District Legal Services Authority, said the next lok adalat will be held on December 11.

CT Group felicitates 187 teachers

The Shahpur campus of CT Group of Institutions honoured 187 school and college teachers from across Punjab at a ceremony on Saturday. The teachers were chosen for the award on the basis of a survey of students. Group chairman Charanjit Singh Channi, along with campus director and other officials, was present at the event.

