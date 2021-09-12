Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One year of farm laws: SAD to hold march in Delhi on Sept 17
The Lok Sabha had passed the contentious farm bills on September 17, 2020.
One year of farm laws: SAD to hold march in Delhi on Sept 17

Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to observe September 17 as Black Day on completion of one year of enactment of the three contentious farm laws, said SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:47 AM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided to observe September 17 as Black Day on completion of one year of enactment of the three contentious farm laws.

SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema said party workers along with farmers will hold a protest march from Delhi’s Gurdwara Rakabganj to the Parliament, demanding repeal of the three laws.

The decision was taken in a meeting of party MLAs, district presidents, halqa sewadars, legislators and members of the core committee presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Cheema appealed to everyone to participate in the march, which will be preceded by an ardaas at the historic gurdwara in Delhi.

