‘Online friend’ rapes Ludhiana teen for 3 days, on the run

A man was booked for raping a 15-year-old girl, whom he had met on a social networking site, on the pretext of marriage on Thursday.

The accused, Gurjit Singh of Talwandi Nauabad village, took the teenager to Ratia city in Haryana’s Fatehabad district and raped her for three days, after which he dropped her at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana and fled.

The victim, who lives in the same village as the accused with her mother and siblings, is a Class-9 student. Her father had passed away five years ago. She had come in contact with Gurjit on a social networking site and had established physical relations with him twice.

On August 29, Gurjit came to her house and took her with him on the pretext of marriage. He took the minor to his maternal uncle’s house in Haryana and brought her back three days later on September 1.

Sub-inspector Rupinder Kaur said that a case had been registered under Sections 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for the accused.

Slum dweller held for raping, impregnating teen

Ludhiana A slum dweller was arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl and impregnating her in Sehjomajra village on Thursday.

The incident took place six months ago when the victim was alone in her shanty. The accused sexually assaulted her and warned her not to share the incident with anybody. The girl kept quiet, fearing repercussions.

The sexual assault came to light when the girl was taken to a doctor after she complained of a stomach ache. It was found that the teenager was pregnant.

Inspector Parveen Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the POCSO Act. The accused has been arrested.