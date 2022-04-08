Only 26% in 12-14 age group got Covid jab in Ludhiana

With the reopening of schools, the health department is gearing up to intensify the inoculation drive for children.

Out of the targeted 1,09,086 population of 12 to 14 years age group in the district, the department could only offer the first jab to 26 percent of the population.

While the vaccination programme for students above 15- to 17- year- old started on January 3, the inoculation drive for 12- to 14- years- old, which have received a lukewarm response so far, began on March 16.

The students were stated to be the driver of the virus during the deadly second Covid wave. Due to this reason, the health department is laying emphasis on increasing the number of inoculations among students.

The state nodal officer for Covid, Dr Rajesh Bhasker, said, “The inoculation of students was less as schools remained closed following the third Covid wave and due to examination. With the reopening of school, we are looking forward to increase the inoculation among students.”

Sharing further details, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, said soon the number of inoculation camps in schools will be increased so that more and more children could be vaccinated. Further, parents will also be encouraged to send their children for a vaccine jab,Dr Singh said.

He said the vaccines are safe and approved by Who (World Health Organization) following intensive clinical trials and not a single incident was reported where the health of any person deteriorated after vaccination.

Out of the targeted 1,78,952 population between 15 to 17 years of age, a total of 1,09,086 have received jab. While 1,09,347 have got the first dose and the remaining 36,140 have received the second jab till April 7. Similarly, out of the 1,09,086 children, 28,407 have recovered from the first dose.