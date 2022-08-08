Only corrupt afraid of ED probe: Union minister Sonowal
Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the Modi government has focused on the importance of waterways by starting various projects.
Addressing reporters here, Sonowal claimed that the previous governments had ignored the North-Eastern states but the BJP government has initiated several projects there.
“The Haryana government has started several schemes with an aim to uplift the poor and downtrodden people. Haryana players have brought laurels to the nation by winning a maximum of the country’s medals,” he added.
Sonowal, who was on a two-day visit to Rohtak, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an independent agency and only “corrupt people” are afraid of its investigation.
“The Congress had imposed an emergency and violated peoples’ rights. Now, Congress leaders are criticising the ED’s functioning. During the Congress regime, several BJP leaders had appeared before the ED for the investigation and now the Congress leaders are blaming the ED,” Sonowal added.
Delhi: One arrested for forging visas, passports; other aides on the run
Tanu Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi), said on June 6 this year, a passenger — Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary, who had an Indian passport and was deported from Kuwait via a flight — approached officials for immigration clearance on arrival. “The passenger was in possession of a fake or fabricated passport, according to immigration officials. He was arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act was registered against him,” she said.
Medical store owner held with 5,482 banned tablets in Yamunanagar
The anti-narcotics cell has arrested a medical store owner in the Saraswati Nagar area allegedly with 5,482 banned intoxicant capsules and tablets, a spokesperson of tcell in-charge Rakesh Ranasaid on Sunday. The man was identified as Kapil Goyal, alias a local, Babbu, who was sent to jail, after being presented before a court, cell in-charge Rakesh Rana said.
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh to join Congress on Monday
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh will rejoin the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party's state chief Udai Bhan Singh on Monday at Congress's state headquarters in Chandigarh. The six-time MLA Singh had switched over to the BJP after Congress denied him a ticket from the Nalwa constituency in Hisar in the 2019 assembly polls and even the BJP did not field him in the assembly polls.
8 bogies of goods train derail on Delhi-Rohtak railway line
Eight bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line near Kharawar station here on Sunday morning. The train was laden with coal blocks and was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak when the accident took place. The railway traffic was affected for hours due to the derailment. Rohtak railway station superintendent BS Meena said a goods train was derailed near Kharawar and the engineers have been called to restore the movement.
Kharar man succumbs to injuries a day after accident
A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Jayanti Majri, Kharar, succumbed to an unconscious Rajesh's injuries a day after being hit by a car. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40. As per the police, on August 5, around 9.55pm they received an alert about an accident near Mullanpur Barrier. Police said that the case was registered on August 6, on the statement of a resident of Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh, 45, Sudesh Kumar.
