OP Chautala gives grandson Digvijay’s pre-wedding celebrations a skip

Political leaders like former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Haryana jail and power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev attended a mega luncheon at Sirsa, being organised ahead of Jannayak Janata party secretary general Digvijay Singh Chautala’s wedding.

INLD supremo OP Chautala skipped his grandson Digvijay’s pre-wedding celebrations in Sirsa. (HT File)

Digvijay, 32, is set to tie the knot with Lagan Randhawa, daughter of Raminder Kaur and Deepkaran Singh Randhawa, a real-estate developer based in Amritsar, on March 15.

Lagan is the granddaughter of former Congress MLA from Majithia, Sawinder Singh Kathunangal. While the family was earlier affiliated with SAD, they switched allegiance to the Congress. Digvijay and Lagan got engaged in January this year.

JJP workers, Haryana artistes, journalists, officers and close family members, besides political leaders of various parties attended the function today.

Conspicuous by their absence were Digvijay’s grandfather and INLD supremo OP Chautala and estranged uncle Abhay Singh, despite an invitation being extended to them. The family members have had soured relations ever since Digvijay and his elder brother Dushyant Chautala floated the Jannayak Janta Party after a vertical split in the INLD in 2018. Abhay had announced to snap all family relations with Ajay’s family during a press conference in Jind in 2018 and did not invite his elder brother Ajay’s family during his sons- Karan and Arjun’s weddings.

According to close relatives, the ring ceremony will be held on March 12-13 along with a Sufi night. The wedding function will be held in New Delhi and Manesar. The Chautala family has sent out invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and other cabinet ministers, besides governors of various states, singers, Bollywood and Hollywood actors and singers. The family sources said it is expected that Prime minister Modi, his cabinet colleagues. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other leaders likely to attend the reception in Delhi on March 23.