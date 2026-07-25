Op Nomad Hunt: Punjab Police bring back fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh from Indonesia

Chandigarh: In a crackdown on transnational organised crime, Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), working alongside central agencies and the state’s Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), has secured the deportation of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban Billa, from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban Billa (wearing mask) with personnel of the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) while being brought back from Jakarta, Indonesia. (X)

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Jobanjit Singh, wanted in connection with multiple serious offences—including murder, attempted murder, and violations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and Arms Acts—had been evading arrest by frequently shifting locations across several countries.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav announced the extradition on X, confirming that Jobanjit Singh was brought back to Punjab following a targeted six-month manhunt codenamed Operation Nomad Hunt.

“The operation marks the successful culmination of Operation Nomad Hunt, a six-month-long intelligence-led international manhunt involving sustained surveillance, strategic intelligence gathering and close coordination with national and international agencies,” DGP Yadav said.

He reaffirmed that Punjab Police remains focused on dismantling international organised crime syndicates and ensuring fugitives operating abroad are returned to face justice.