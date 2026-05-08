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Op Sindoor demonstrated nation’s unshakeable will: Himachal governor

The governor urged citizens across Himachal to observe this day as a day of pride, gratitude, and renewed national resolve, reiterating that India’s fight against terror will go on and that the nation will always defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people — decisively, professionally, and with the utmost responsibility

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta lauded the valour, professionalism, and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed.

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta. (File)

The governor said, “Operation Sindoor was not merely a military operation — it was a resolute declaration to the world that India will never bow before the forces of terror. Our brave sons and daughters of the Armed Forces struck with precision, purpose, and absolute professionalism. On this first anniversary, the nation salutes their courage, sacrifice, and dedication to the motherland.”

The governor urged citizens across Himachal to observe this day as a day of pride, gratitude, and renewed national resolve, reiterating that India’s fight against terror will go on and that the nation will always defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people — decisively, professionally, and with the utmost responsibility.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Op Sindoor demonstrated nation’s unshakeable will: Himachal governor
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Op Sindoor demonstrated nation’s unshakeable will: Himachal governor
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