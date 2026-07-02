Operation Maidan 2.0: 164 drug peddlers arrested in Ambala range in 1 month, says IGP

Ambala range inspector general of police (IG) Pankaj Nain on Wednesday said that 164 drug smugglers were arrested and 95 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 were registered in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts during one month of Operation Maidan 2.0.

While concluding the campaign, Nain said that a total of 95 cases were registered and 164 drug smugglers were arrested across the range. (HT Photo for representation)

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The special anti-drug drive was conducted from May 28 to June 30, aiming to curb the drug trade in the districts falling under the Ambala range.

While concluding the campaign, Nain said that a total of 95 cases were registered and 164 drug smugglers were arrested across the range.

“Various types of narcotics were recovered from the arrested accused. Additionally, special surveillance was maintained on the activities of previously arrested drug smugglers released on bail,” he said.

He said that 255 drug-affected individuals received treatment and counselling during the period, while 31 individuals suffering from severe addiction were admitted to hospitals for advanced medical care and rehabilitation.

He claimed that during the campaign, the police recovered over 2.867kg of heroin, 8g of charas, 1.852kg of opium, over 512kg of poppy husk, nearly 23kg cannabis, 33.670gm of smack and 7,326 intoxicating capsules/tablets.

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{{^usCountry}} He also claimed that 200 litres of lahan (hooch) and 730 bottles of illicit liquor were seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also claimed that 200 litres of lahan (hooch) and 730 bottles of illicit liquor were seized. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, one truck, 14 motorcycles and five cars were seized; and cash amounting to ₹11.54 lakh was also recovered from the possession of the accused, he added.