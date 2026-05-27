Operation Sheruwali: Army targets suspected terror hideouts with RPG rounds on Day 4

The security forces on Tuesday intensified their search operations backed by heavy fire on suspected hideouts in the jungles of Dori Mal in Rajouri district’s Gambhir Mughlan area, officials said.

Security personnel stand guard during an anti-terror operation, in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“On Tuesday, the army also air-dropped its elite special forces para commandoes close to a suspected hideout, which has been targeted by heavy fire including RPG rounds,” a senior police officer said.

Though commandos of the special forces have been involved in the operations since Saturday, when a brief exchange of fire occurred in the area, more special forces were air-dropped close to the suspected hideout, the officer added, requesting anonymity.

Locals said they saw thick plumes of smoke rising from the forested areas following the army’s assault.

Security forces are also tracking blood stains believed to have been left behind by the fleeing terrorists after a hideout was destroyed during an assault carried out on Monday, they said.

Backed by helicopters, drones, and sniffer dogs, joint teams of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces are conducting extensive searches in adjoining areas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An encounter had broken out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday after a joint team launched Operation Sheruwali following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Singhpora-Chatroo area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An encounter had broken out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday after a joint team launched Operation Sheruwali following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Singhpora-Chatroo area. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials said that three to four terrorists of Pakistani origin were believed to be hiding in the dense jungles, which, however, have been cordoned off by the security forces.

Since Saturday’s brief exchange of fire, there has been no fresh exchange between the security forces and the terrorists.