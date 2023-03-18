Operation to arrest Amritpal Singh: 10 close associates detained, Waris Punjab De chief dodges police

Police have detained at least 10 close associates accompanying Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh during a major operation in Jalandhar’s Mehatpur area on Saturday.

Heavy police force has been deployed in Jalandhar rural areas since Saturday morning amid an operation to arrest Amritpal Singh. (HT Photo)

It was learnt that Amritpal’s cavalcade was cordoned off in Mehatpur while he was on his way to Sri Muktsar Sahib.

A senior police official said Amritpal managed to flee from the spot where his associates were apprehended, adding that he dodged the police party by switching his vehicle. Police teams are following him.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Jalandhar range Swapan sharma and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jalandhar rural Swarandeep Singh, meanwhile, could not be immediately contacted for information despite repeated attempts.

With police looking to keep tab on Amritpal’s movement, heavy police force, including personnel from nearby districts, has been deployed in Jalandhar rural areas since Saturday morning.