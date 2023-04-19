AAP trying to evade questions on poor performance, says Partap Singh Bajwa

Leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday ridiculed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) top leadership for its reluctance to hold direct meetings with the people during the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection due to its poor performance.

Punjab Congress committee president Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT File Photo)

Bajwa said that the AAP took the people of Punjab for a ride during the 2022 assembly elections to garner votes.

“They made lofty promises that later on turned out to be futile once they got hold of power. AAP knows that it is going to taste a humiliating defeat in Jalandhar,” he said.

He said that during the 2022 assembly elections when there was the so-called wave of AAP, Congress won in the Jalandhar district with 3,68,705 votes, while the AAP got 3,17,388 votes.

“In the Jalandhar byelection, AAP leadership knows that the people of Punjab are going to hold them accountable and ask tough questions about the plethora of lies and hollow promises they made in Punjab, consequently, they are abstaining from holding Nukkad (street corner) meetings”, Bajwa added.

Bajwa said that the AAP is organising lavish rallies and roadshows to evade direction communication with the people. “They are scared to go to the villages because no girdawari (survey) to assess the damage to the wheat crop has been done. They have betrayed the farmers on compensation,” Bajwa said.

In a statement, Bajwa said that AAP had lost the trust of the people because of its underperformance during a 14-month rule.

“They failed to improve the fiscal health of the state. The drug menace is going out of control despite Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s assurances to tackle it in four months. Farmers have been deceived on various occasions. The law and order situation has deteriorated under AAP’s regime. The industry has migrated to other states. The list of AAP’s poor performance is way too long to mention,” Bajwa said.

