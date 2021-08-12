Opposition members walk out of HP House after Speaker rejects plea

The Opposition on Wednesday walked out of the Himachal Pradesh assembly, objecting to the speaker expunging the remarks made by MLA Jagat Singh, who is affiliated with the Congress.

There was a furore in the House as Congress legislators moved to the well of the house and raised slogans against the ruling party.

The Opposition was displeased when the Speaker turned down the request of Leader of Opposition to let him raise the issue of expunging of Negi’s speech on the directions of the speaker Vipin Parmar. Negi, who is affiliated with the Congress, commented on the RSS and made references to Queen Victoria’s reign. Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the Opposition should go to the Speaker’s chamber to discuss the matter and not disrupt the proceedings of the House.

The pandemonium continued for over 20 minutes. Amid the din, the speaker announced the question hour, after which the Opposition staged a walkout.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condemned the walk out he said that the house will be run in accordance with the rules. He said the Congress MLAs, including the leader of Opposition had threatened the ruling party’s MLAs and that the opposition was behaving like goons. He said the behaviour of Jagat Singh Negi was highly objectionable, condemnable and unacceptable.