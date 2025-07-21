Organised crime a big industry in Haryana now: Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday claimed that organised crime in Haryana has become a big industry with around 80 gangs of criminals active in the state. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday claimed that organised crime in Haryana has become a big industry with around 80 gangs of criminals active in the state. (HT Photo)

The former Haryana minister at a briefing said that during a meeting of DGPs from the seven states in Chandigarh in February 2025, the Nayab Saini government had admitted that 80 gangs of criminals were active in Haryana.

“These included Lawrence Bishnoi-Bambiha gang (Neeraj Bawana and other gangsters), Bhaiyu gang (Himanshu Bhau, Ankit Baba) Kaushal Chaudhary gang (Kaushal Chaudhary, Amit Dagar), Goldy Brar gang (Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi), Rana Gang (Virender aka Kala Rana, Noni Rana), Arvinder Singh Rinda Gang, Adarsh Deep Singh Canada gang. These gangsters openly engage in murders, ransom, and extortion,” Surjewala said.

The Congress leader said that as per the national crime record bureau (NCRB) data, three murders and five sexual crimes were committed every day in Haryana.

“In 2024, 966 murders and 16,743 crimes against women (46 cases per day) were committed,” he said, quoting the NCRB data

“In the first quarter of 2025, 4,137 people went missing which comes to 45 persons per day. These are mostly abduction cases,” he claimed.

Surjewala alleged that several districts have become murder hotspots as was evident from the crime statistics of January-June 2025 period. “As many as 38 persons have been murdered in Jind during the January to June period with 16 in the last month alone. Faridabad saw 41 murders, Gurugram (36 murders), Panipat ( 25 murders), Kaithal ( 21 murders), Karnal ( 20 murders), Kurukshetra (18 murders), Yamunanagar (15 murders) and Sirsa (11 murders),’’ he maintained.

The former industries and commerce minister said that rampant employment in the state was being exploited by the criminal gangs who pay them ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 to carry out crimes. “Even Haryana police acknowledges such misuse of vulnerable youth,” he said.

CM failed to tackle law and order situation: Dushyant

Rohtak: Former Haryana Deputy chief minister and senior Jannayak Janata party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Sunday alleged that Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who holds the home minister portfolio, has failed to tackle law and order situation in the state and claimed that the the gangsters are executing the crime freely.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, Chautala said that 11 serious crimes took place in the state in the last 10 days.

“The new governor will assume the charge tomorrow and we will welcome him and urge him to either take control of the home department or take directions from the Centre. The chief minister and police administration have failed to stop the crime in the state,” he added.

Dushyant alleged that senior police officials were not given important posts and inexperienced cops were given charge to lead the districts and they failed to stop crime.

The JJP announced Deepak Malik as its student wing Indian National students organisation (INSO) state chief.

Crime on decline as compared to 2024: Haryana govt

Terming these statements as misleading and baseless, an official spokesperson said such remarks were nothing but an attempt to spread fear among the public. “From January 1 to June 30, 2025, the state recorded a reduction in several major crime categories compared to the same period in 2024. Murder cases decreased by 7%, robbery dropped by 30.13%, snatching incidents reduced by 11.64%, burglary went down by 13.27%, general theft declined by 6.55%, and rape cases fell by 26.14%. There was also a 16.67% drop in kidnapping cases and a 16.90% reduction in molestation and sexual harassment cases,’’ the spokesperson said.