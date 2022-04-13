Organs of 4-year-old brain-dead boy save three at PGIMER
Organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have saved the lives of three terminally ill patients.
The patient, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab, was injured after falling from a height on April 2. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9.
“As per regulations, two confirmatory tests with a gap of 12 hours were conducted, after which the family was counselled about the possibility of organ donation. The family considered the option and eventually agreed,” said Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent-cum-head, department of hospital administration, PGIMER, and nodal officer, ROTTO (north).
Having no matching recipient at PGIMER for liver, NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation) was contacted to explore options with other transplant hospitals for matching recipients.
Finally, the liver was allocated to a matching recipient admitted at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi, and sent to the capital by road.
Dr Koushal said, “It was a race against time. A green corridor was created from PGIMER to ILBS with the excellent collaboration of police administration from all districts from Chandigarh to Delhi so that the donated organ could be transported in the shortest possible time.”
Simultaneously, PGIMER’s nephrology department identified several potential recipients for the donated kidneys and pancreas that were transplanted to two matching recipients by the early hours of April 10.
Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case
Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after hBainsfailed to appear before it. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.
Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song
Chandigarh Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song. Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab. “Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
Chandigarh: Firm’s contract cancelled for poor maintenance of roundabout
Acting tough against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 4/5-9/8 roundabout. The roundabout's maintenance was allotted to M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd for two years from June 12, 2021, to June 11, 2023. But an inspection found the roundabout's upkeep unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.
