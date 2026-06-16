Our ‘satyagraha’ is protection, care of tourists, Amarnath pilgrims: Mehbooba

At Pahalgam, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged people to launch “satyagraha” like Mahatma Gandhi for the protection and care of tourists and Amarnath yatris visiting Kashmir.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti during her visit to Pahalgam ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, appealing locals to warmly welcome Hindu pilgrims, in Pahalgam on Monday. (ANI)

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Mufti was addressing a party convention in Pahalgam where she underscored that the security of pilgrims was not just the responsibility of security forces but of common people as well. “Amarnath Yatra is our opportunity to defeat the hate and mistrust that has been spread about Kashmir across India. Safeguarding the yatra is not merely the responsibility of security agencies, it is our collective duty,” said Mehbooba.

Calling upon the people of Kashmir, she urged a peaceful people’s initiative to ensure every yatri feels welcomed, respected, and protected. “If every yatri leaves with a positive experience, they will carry the true story of Kashmir to every corner of India, a story of warmth, humanity, coexistence, and the enduring spirit of our people,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She said that people need to start a Satyagraha for tourists and yatris. “Gandhi ji started a satyagraha against the British excesses. Your ‘satyagraha’ is through tourism and yatra. You should win their hearts by your words and deeds,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that people need to start a Satyagraha for tourists and yatris. “Gandhi ji started a satyagraha against the British excesses. Your ‘satyagraha’ is through tourism and yatra. You should win their hearts by your words and deeds,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She said that every Amarnath pilgrim who visits here is a guest of Kashmir. “They carry the story of our land, our people, and our values to every corner of India. It is our responsibility to ensure they leave with memories of our love, warmth, and hospitality. This is how we defend the soul of Kashmir and counter the false narratives built against Muslims,” she said.

She said that protecting the yatra is not just the responsibility of the security forces—it is a collective duty of the people of Kashmir.

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“In times of growing hate and polarisation, the yatra should become an opportunity to build harmony, strengthen human connections, and bridge divides across India,” she said.

“Every interaction is an opportunity to showcase Kashmir’s traditions of hospitality, compassion, and coexistence. The misinformation and prejudice directed against Kashmir and Muslims can best be challenged through genuine human outreach and a heartfelt welcome to every pilgrim,” she said.