Our schools better than Delhi’s, says Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Saturday claimed that government schools in the state are better than those in Delhi.

“My educational qualification does not matter. Even if I am illiterate, our schools are better than the government schools in Delhi,” Pal said when asked about claims of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Naveen Jaihind that the minister was just matriculate.

Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of ‘Good Governance Day’ programme in Karnal, he said, “There is no competition of qualifications of education ministers. Competition should be about the steps being taken to improve the quality of education by the state governments. Hundreds of students of government schools in Haryana take admission in top institutions of the country every year.”

The education department, he said, was also ready for a competition of the state’s students with their counterparts of Delhi schools.

On pending dues of private schools for admissions under the rule-134 A of the Haryana School Education Rules, he said the issue is being resolved and the funds being released to the owners of these schools and they cannot deny admission to eligible students.

Whether the government may take a decision to shut schools amid increasing cases of Omicron variant of Covid19, he said as of now there is no such threat in the state. But there are no plans to open the schools with full capacity, he added.