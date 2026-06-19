Out to back friend in fight, bizman shot dead in Sangrur

A 26-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead amid a violent clash over a land possession dispute at Sangrur’s Kamalpur village on Wednesday.

The victim, Rohit Kumar, ran a furniture shop in Samana, Patiala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Rohit Kumar, ran a furniture shop in Samana, Patiala.

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His wife told police that Rohit’s friend Vivek Pathak visited their house around 2 pm and asked him to accompany him to Kamalpur village to assist one Kuljit Singh in a land dispute.

Rohit immediately left with Vivek on a motorcycle. But around two hours later, Vivek alerted them that a group of 8 to 10 armed men intercepted them at the site and opened fire, hitting Rohit.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Samana in a critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead. Vivek and another youth, Lachman Singh, were also injured in the attack.

Acting on the complaint of the victim’s wife, police booked Raj Singh, Jagsir Singh and Happy Singh, all residents of Dirba and several unidentified persons under Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 191 (3) (rioting with deadly weapon) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Dirba police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Dirba deputy superintendent of police said Raj had been arrested and efforts were on to arrest the other accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dirba deputy superintendent of police said Raj had been arrested and efforts were on to arrest the other accused. {{/usCountry}}

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