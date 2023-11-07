Out to kill bizman, Lawrence Bishnoi aide caught after shootout in Zirakpur

Zirakpur police on Monday arrested an associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, while his accomplice managed to flee, after a shootout on VIP Road, Zirakpur, on Monday evening.

Investigators said Manjeet and his accomplice, who fled, were tasked by gangsters Goldy Brar and Saba USA to eliminate a Zirakpur-based businessman. (HT Photo)

Identified as Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, of Khedi Gujran, Dera Bassi, the gangsters’ henchman suffered a bullet injury in the leg in the gunfight.

Investigators said Manjeet and his accomplice, who fled, were tasked by gangsters Goldy Brar and Saba USA to eliminate a Zirakpur-based businessman.

Manjeet was nabbed by inspector Simarjeet Singh, station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur, and ASI Aman, who along with their team, were on special patrolling amid the festive season. The shootout started around 7.15 pm after the duo opened fire at the team on being asked to stop for checking, said police.

Two pistols, 15 live cartridges recovered

The arrest led to the recovery of two weapons, including a .30-bore Chinese pistol and a .32-bore pistol, along with 15 live cartridges. Police also seized Manjeet’s Hero Splendor motorcycle. According to sources, Singh’s accomplice escaped with two 9 mm weapons.

“The patrolling team spotted two suspicious motorcycle-borne youths on VIP Road. As the motorcycle didn’t have any registration plate, the team tried to stop them. But they opened fire and tried to speed away. As the police team retaliated, the duo entered the fields near Whispering Willows on the national highway, but were chased down. While Manjeet was nabbed after being shot in the leg, his accomplice managed to flee,” said Bikramjeet Singh Brar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Zirakpur.

Manjeet was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Second encounter in less than a week

Commuters on VIP road and people residing in the nearby housing societies panicked as the encounter, the second by Mohali police in less than a week, started.

The State Special Operation Cell, Mohali, along with Zirakpur police, on November 1 had arrested three members of designated Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arsh Dalla’s gang from a hotel in Baltana, Zirakpur.

In that encounter, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Kumar and Zirakpur SHO Simarjeet Singh had suffered bullet injuries.

Henchman was involved in microbrewery firing

According to police, Manjeet was one of the shooters who had fired gunshots at the windows of Brew Bros Microbrewery in Sector 80 in March 2022.

The staff was wrapping up business for the night, while some customers were still dining around 11.30 pm on March 11, when the shooters had struck. A bullet had pierced through a windowpane, sending diners and restaurant staff scurrying for cover.

Manjeet, along with his accomplice, had arrived on a motorcycle and fired two rounds of bullets, one of which hit the first-floor windowpane of the three-storey restaurant-cum-pub after the owner refused to pay ₹40 lakh as extortion money to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police said Manjeet got out of Patiala jail on bail two months back and was again aiming to eliminate a local businessman on the directions of his foreign handlers.

Zirakpur police have registered a fresh case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code, and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Hot on trail of gangsters

November 1: State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, arrested three members of designated Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Arsh Dalla’s gang from a hotel in Baltana, Zirakpur, following an encounter that had left a DSP and the Zirakpur SHO injured

October 12: Zirakpur police arrested gangster Gagandeep Singh, alias Rajan, wanted for the murder of a scrap dealer’s employee in Baltana on October 10. He had suffered a bullet injury in the leg amid police firing

August 29: Police nabbed a local handler of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang following an encounter on Airport Road in Zirakpur area. The gangster, identified as Anil Bishnoi, shot himself in the foot with his .30-bore pistol amid the melee

January 29: The anti-narcotics-cum-special operation cell, Phase 7, arrested two aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – identified as Harish, alias Kaka Nepali and Jagdip Singh – with illegal arms and ammunition from Kharar

September 10, 2022: A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, was arrested by the Kharar police with 11 pistols and a Gurgaon-registered BMW car.

July 17: Mohali police and the anti-gangster task force arrested three members of the Bhuppi Rana gang after a shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn in Baltana, Zirakpur. One of the three men arrested had sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.

