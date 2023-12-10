Out to run an errand, teen dies in Ludhiana hit-and-run

A 17-year-old boy died while his brother suffered severe injuries after a speeding bike hit the duo near Tibba village late on Saturday night. The duo were returning to their rented accommodation after buying vegetables.

The victim killed in the hit-and-run near Tibba, Ludhiana. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the mishap, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The victim has been identified as Suraj Kumar. His brother Subodh Kumar, 20, is admitted to Civil Hospital, where his condition has been stated serious.

On being informed, the Sahnewal police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified bike-borne man.

Rajan, a friend of the victim, said Suraj and his brother Subodh were returning home after buying vegetables from a nearby market. When they were crossing the road near Tibba Canal Bridge, a speeding bike hit the duo.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts, the victim fell head-first onto the road and suffered severe injuries. His brother, meanwhile, also sustained multiple injuries. The duo were rushed to Civil hospital, where the doctors declared Suraj Kumar dead on arrival.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subodh Kumar was distraught after being informed about his brother’s passing. The brothers had migrated to Ludhiana from Uttar Pradesh in hopes of a better future.

Subodh said he was yet to inform his parents back home, adding, “I migrated to Ludhiana with Suraj looking for better prospects. We decided that we would work and send money back home to help our parents repair our house. I will not live in the city anymore where I have lost my younger brother.”

Sharing further details, Sahnewal police station house officer inspector Inderjit Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified bike-borne man for causing death due to negligence and reckless driving.