Within the first 16 days of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Punjab, which started on June 25, over 1 crore enumeration forms have been successfully digitised, chief electoral officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra said on Saturday.

Punjab chief electoral officer Anindita Mitra urged all eligible citizens to actively participate in the special camps and ensure that their electoral details were complete, accurate and up to date. (HT)

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“Ensuring near-universal outreach to the electorate, 99.34% enumeration forms have already been distributed,” she said in a statement released here.

Mitra said the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms was a vital step towards maintaining accurate electoral rolls and strengthening the democratic process.

Appreciating the efforts of block-level officers (BLOs), supervisors, assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) and electoral registration officers (EROs), the CEO said they had ensured the timely distribution, collection and digitisation of enumeration forms across all 117 assembly constituencies and 24,453 polling stations in the state.

She said to further accelerate the exercise and encourage greater public participation, two-day special camps had been organised across Punjab on July 11 and 12, between 8 am and 3 pm at all polling stations.

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{{^usCountry}} During these camps, the remaining enumeration forms will be filled, collected and digitised, anomalies and linkage discrepancies will be addressed, and citizens will be assisted in updating and verifying their electoral details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During these camps, the remaining enumeration forms will be filled, collected and digitised, anomalies and linkage discrepancies will be addressed, and citizens will be assisted in updating and verifying their electoral details. {{/usCountry}}

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Mitra said during the SIR exercise, 24,453 BLOs were reaching out to over 2.14 crore electors across Punjab between June 25 and July 24.

She further said the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by July 24, followed by the publication of the draft electoral rolls on August 3. Claims and objections may be filed from August 3 to September 2, while the disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between August 3 and September 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

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Mitra urged all eligible citizens to actively participate in the special camps and ensure that their electoral details were complete, accurate and up to date, thereby contributing to free, fair and transparent elections.