Over 25 lakh matric tonne of wheat procured in Punjab during ongoing Rabi season

Over 25 lakh metric tonne of wheat has been procured so far in Punjab during the ongoing rabi marketing season, officials said on Saturday.

As much as 29.65 lakh MT of wheat has arrived so far in mandis across the state of which 25.61 LMT has been procured, they said.

Wheat purchase had started on April 10.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing wheat procurement operations and arrangements put in place to facilitate all stakeholders, Secretary Mandi Board and Director Food and Civil Supplies Ravi Bhagat pointed out that district Sangrur is leading in terms of wheat arrival where 4.76 LMT of crop had arrived in the mandis, followed by Patiala and Mansa with 3.87 LMT and 2.32 LMT respectively.

He said the targeted procurement of wheat in the state is 130 LMT during ongoing Rabi Marketing Season.

He also said 5.74 lakh passes have already been given to farmers through 'Arthiyas' (commission agents) by the Mandi Board and various market committees in view of the staggered movement of wheat due to COVID-19.