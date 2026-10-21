Over ₹2k crore disbursed as Kangra airport land acquisition nears completion: Officials

As the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh nears completion, around ₹2,400 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries so far, officials familiar with the matter said. The total cost of the land acquisition and R&R, for the airport expansion project, has been estimated at around ₹3,200 crore at present. (HT File)

Awards totalling ₹2,580 crore have been announced for land acquisition across 14 revenue villages. The relief and rehabilitation (R&R) process is also underway, with around ₹215 crore disbursed under this component, while another ₹360 crore is yet to be paid to affected families.

The total cost of the land acquisition and R&R, for the airport expansion project, has been estimated at around ₹3,200 crore at present.

“We have started taking possession of the land, and people have also begun dismantling their structures at some places. Of the 14 revenue villages, the land has been officially transferred (mutated) to the tourism department in eight villages,” Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman said.

Officials said that with land acquisition awards announced and most of the compensation disbursed, fresh plantations will not be allowed on the acquired land. Farmers who have received compensation will, however, be allowed to harvest their existing standing crops but will not be permitted to sow new crops on the acquired land. The fencing process of the acquired land will also start soon.

The proposed expansion is expected to displace hundreds of families. According to official estimates, nearly 1,200 households across 14 villages will be affected. The project will also require the relocation of almost the entire Gaggal township, located about 2km from the airport.

The expansion project aims to increase the airport’s runway length from the existing 1,376 metre to 3,010 metre, enabling operations of larger aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and improving connectivity between the Kangra valley and other parts of the country.

At present, the shorter runway allows only 72-seater aircraft to operate. It currently handles only five to six flights daily. With the proposed expansion, the airport could accommodate more flights, connect to additional destinations, and even open up the possibility of initiating international services.

From October 11 to 17, the airport recorded 60 aircraft movements and facilitated the travel of 3,550 passengers during the period. The aircraft movements included 30 arrival flights and 30 departure flights. Earlier, from October 4 to 10, 64 aircraft movements were recorded at the airport, facilitating the travel of 4028 passengers.