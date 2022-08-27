Over 30 Madhya Pradesh pilgrims injured as bus overturns in Una’s Amb

More than 30 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were injured, 11 of them seriously, when the tourist bus they were travelling in overturned near Mubarikpuri in the Amb subdivision of Una district on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Victims were returning after paying obeisance at Chintpurni temple, one of the major Shaktipeeth of North India. There was a total of 34 passengers on the bus.

Emergency teams were dispatched from Amb soon after the mishap, the injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Amb, said Amb deputy superintendent of police Praveen Dhiman.

All the injured belonged to Madhya Pradesh and were on a visit to Chintpurni temple in Una. The seriously injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital at Amb. Others were discharged after giving first aid.

The bus overturned in the middle of the road after the driver lost control of the wheel on a steep descent.

Police have registered a case and further investigations were underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}