Over 36,000 jobs given in past 18 months, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has given 36,524 appointment letters for government jobs to the youth in the past 18 months of being in office.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gave appointment letters to 427 recruits in power, education, forest and other departments. (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering during a function to give appointment letters to 427 recruits in power, education, forest and other departments, the CM said that this is a rare feat as none of the previous governments have achieved this milestone in such a short span of its tenure.

He said that in the last 25 days, since August 30, the state government has given appointment letters to 7,660 recruits.

Mann said that these include 5,714 anganwari workers, 710 patwaris, 560 police, 249 and 427 workers in various other departments.

A foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of these 36,524 have been challenged so far in the court, an official statement quoting Mann said.

Mann said that the government has set a record of providing government service to 2,000 youth every month.

“Sole aim is to ensure that the youth of the state become an active partner in the social economic growth of the state,” the CM said

The chief minister exhorted the newly recruited youth to serve the people with missionary zeal as now they have become an integral part of the government.

Mann hoped that the new recruits will use their pen to help the needy and underprivileged sections of society. He said that the newly recruited youth should ensure the maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it.

Every effort is being made to give wings to the ideas of youth and no stone is being left unturned for this, Mann said.

