Over 450 persons rescued from flood-hit areas of Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi

The work to evacuate people from the flood-affected villages of Sultanpur Lodhi tehsil and delivery of relief material is going on a war footing.

Deputy commissioner Captain Karnail Singh said that the efforts of district administration with assistance from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Army has helped to evacuate people who have been moved to rehabilitation camps.

Under the rescue operation started by NDRF and SDRF , as many as 452 people have been taken to safer places including relief camps so far. It includes 238 men, 106 women and 108 children. A total of 261 people have been evacuated by NDRF, 30 by SDRF, 161 by Army.

The deputy commissioner also said that the leakage in the bandh on the banks of Kali Bein, near Sarupwal village has been completely stopped. He added that patwari and panchayat secretary have been deployed with teams of NDRF and SDRF to ensure the delivery of relief material as they have a direct contact with people in villages besides having a deep knowledge of geographical area.

