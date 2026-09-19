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Over 5,000 Haryana panchayats now connected with BharatNet

The chief secretary reviewed telecom infrastructure applications, clearances, 5G expansion, and the protection of underground utility networks while evaluating broadband initiatives at the state committee meeting on Friday

Published on: Sep 19, 2026, 07:31:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday announced that the state has digitally connected 5,154 out of 6,222 gram panchayats under the BharatNet initiative, successfully activating 45,130 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.

During the meeting, the committee also discussed supplementary measures to support the infrastructure drive. (HT FILE)
During the meeting, the committee also discussed supplementary measures to support the infrastructure drive. (HT FILE)

The chief secretary reviewed telecom infrastructure applications, clearances, 5G expansion, and the protection of underground utility networks while evaluating broadband initiatives at the state committee meeting on Friday.

An official spokesperson said Haryana has been allocated 150 crore under part 6 of the centre government’s scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) for 2026–27, contingent upon achieving six specified telecom reform milestones. The state has already met one key milestone by clearing all Right of Way (RoW) applications pending as of March 31, 2026, earning an incentive of 22.5 crore.

The 150-crore reform package comprises 45 crore for RoW order implementation, 22.5 crore for the state RoW portal, up to 22.5 crore for clearing application backlogs, 7.5 crore for reducing average disposal times to 45 days or less, 37.5 crore for BharatNet compliance, and 15 crore for meeting power-sector requirements.

During the meeting, the committee also discussed supplementary measures to support the infrastructure drive, including securing spaces for BharatNet equipment at gram panchayats, implementing a single common application form for electricity connections, streamlining consolidated billing, and installing smart meters.

 
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