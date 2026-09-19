Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday announced that the state has digitally connected 5,154 out of 6,222 gram panchayats under the BharatNet initiative, successfully activating 45,130 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections.

During the meeting, the committee also discussed supplementary measures to support the infrastructure drive. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief secretary reviewed telecom infrastructure applications, clearances, 5G expansion, and the protection of underground utility networks while evaluating broadband initiatives at the state committee meeting on Friday.

An official spokesperson said Haryana has been allocated ₹150 crore under part 6 of the centre government’s scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) for 2026–27, contingent upon achieving six specified telecom reform milestones. The state has already met one key milestone by clearing all Right of Way (RoW) applications pending as of March 31, 2026, earning an incentive of ₹22.5 crore.

The ₹150-crore reform package comprises ₹45 crore for RoW order implementation, ₹22.5 crore for the state RoW portal, up to ₹22.5 crore for clearing application backlogs, ₹7.5 crore for reducing average disposal times to 45 days or less, ₹37.5 crore for BharatNet compliance, and ₹15 crore for meeting power-sector requirements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Out of 6,222 gram panchayats, 5,154 (82.84%) have been covered, with 1,068 remaining. Haryana has 45,130 working FTTH connections, achieving 72.53% of the 62,220 target,” Rastogi said, noting that the programme aims to deliver high-speed connectivity to rural local bodies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Out of 6,222 gram panchayats, 5,154 (82.84%) have been covered, with 1,068 remaining. Haryana has 45,130 working FTTH connections, achieving 72.53% of the 62,220 target,” Rastogi said, noting that the programme aims to deliver high-speed connectivity to rural local bodies. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the meeting, the committee also discussed supplementary measures to support the infrastructure drive, including securing spaces for BharatNet equipment at gram panchayats, implementing a single common application form for electricity connections, streamlining consolidated billing, and installing smart meters.