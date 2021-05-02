Over 67% patients who succumbed to Covid in Himachal had co-morbidities: Health dept data

As the second Covid wave ravages Himachal Pradesh, data compiled by the health department reveals that more than 67% patients who succumbed to the virus in the state had co-morbidities.

The statistics were presented during a review meeting in Shimla, which was presided over by HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur .

Till April 30, 1,484 patients succumbed to Covid in Himachal Pradesh. Of this, 999 (67.3%) had co-morbidities, while 425 (32.7%) were non comorbid.

The most common comorbidities among the deceased include diabetes mellitus in 499 cases (49.9%), hypertension in 459 (45.9%), chronic kidney disease in 111 (11.1%) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 84 (8.4%). Those who lost their lives to the disease include 970 (65.4%) males and 514 (34.6%) females. The data also reveals that 90% of those who died were in the age group of 45 and above.

Out of 362 Covid deaths in the state from April 14 to 30, 67 people had received the first dose of the vaccine while only two of those who died had received the second dose.

Both the cases were reported from Kangra district and the duration between getting the second dose and deaths were four and 16 days, respectively. Thus, in both these cases, the deceased had succumbed to the disease before development of effective immunity, a press communiqué by the health department states.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson said that since more than 90% of those who have contracted the disease are in home isolation, it is important to have adequate knowledge of self-care procedures.

He said proning was one such technique which is extremely beneficial for patients with breathing difficulty, especially during home isolation. It improves ventilation and keeps the breathing easy, he added. Regular monitoring of SpO2, along with other vitals like temperature, blood pressure and blood sugar, is important during home isolation, he added.

“Proning is required only when the patient faces breathing difficulty and SpO2 dips below 94,” the spokesperson said.

“Avoid proning for an hour after meals. Another alternative for patients under home isolation is regular alterations in lying position. This helps improve ventilation status and blood oxygen levels,” he said.

