Over 68k cases of crime against women in five years, Haryana assembly told

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2025 07:12 AM IST

The reply of chief minister Nayab Saini to INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal during the question hour on Monday mentioned that 4,035 cases of murder and 5,304 cases of rape were put to courts

A total of 10,262 cases of rape and 6,338 of murder were registered by the Haryana Police from 2019 to 2024. Of these, 9,894 rape cases and 6,036 murder cases were worked out during investigations. This was stated by chief minister Nayab Saini in a written reply to a question asked by INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal during the question hour on Monday. The reply mentioned that 4,035 cases of murder and 5,304 cases of rape were put to courts.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks during the budget session of the state assembly in Chandigarh. (PTI)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaks during the budget session of the state assembly in Chandigarh. (PTI)

The chief minister informed the House that 68,030 cases of crime against women were registered by the police from 2019 to 2024 and 66,806 were worked out during investigations. A total of 38,485 cases were put to courts.

Health minister Arti Singh Rao, while responding to a question by BJP MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap, told the House said that a sum of about 2,054 crore has been released for providing free indoor healthcare to beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Chirayu Yojana in the past three years.

The minister said that about 12.12 lakh families were registered under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and about 28.08 lakh families were registered under the Chirayu Yojana.

