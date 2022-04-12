Over 900 labour quarters on Ludhiana MC’s radar, a month to improve sewer system, pay taxes

Citing dumping of waste in sewer lines as one of the main reason of its choking, the zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur has directed the owners of over 900 labour quarters to improve their internal sewer system and stop dumping plastic waste and garbage in the sewer lines within a month.

The quarters are situated in areas falling under Zone C of municipal corporation (MC) and the owners have also been directed to pay the pending taxes, including property tax, water-sewer fee etc, within a month too, otherwise action will be initiated against them.

Poonampreet Kaur also conducted a meeting with a group of labour quarter owners on Monday.

Also, the MC has commenced a fresh survey in five blocks falling under Zone C of MC to identify if any new labour quarters have been established in the area. As per a survey conducted in Zone C areas a few years back, there are over 900 labour quarters in the zone.

Kaur said the MC has been receiving a lot of complaints regarding choked sewer lines from the areas where the labour quarters are situated. “It has been found that one of the main reasons behind the problem is dumping of garbage, plastic and other waste by the labourers in the sewer lines, due to which the lines are choked. Thousands of labourers live in these quarters. The tenants and labourers also suffer due to the same and the other residents of the area are also forced to live in unhygienic conditions,” she said.

Kaur said a public notice has been issued to the building owners to streamline their sewer system and stop dumping of waste in the sewer lines by installing nets etc. Further, they have also been directed to pay the pending taxes and comply with building bylaws.

“Field inspections will begin after a month and strict action will be taken against the violators as per the norms. Challans and penalties will be imposed on the violators. If required, MC will also lodge an FIR against the violators. Meetings will also be conducted with the building owners in the coming days to apprise them of the problem and what action can be taken against them if they fail to take corrective steps,” Kaur said.

