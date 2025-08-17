Over alleged police lapse: Haryana CM Saini orders SP’s transfer, suspends 5 cops in Bhiwani teacher’s death case

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday evening ordered transfer of Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Manbir Singh and suspension of five police officials over alleged lapses in connection with the death of the 19-year-old school teacher in Bhiwani. Victim’s family members and supporters holding a protest demanding the arrest of the accused, at Dhigawa in Bhiwani on Saturday. (HT)

Manisha, a play school teacher, was found dead with her throat slit in the fields of Singhani village in Bhiwani district on August 13.

Manisha had left her school on August 11. She went to a nearby nursing college to inquire about admission. However, she did not return home, prompting her family members to look for her.

The family members had even accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter.

The victim’s father had said that cops at Loharu police station refused to lodge a missing complaint on August 11. Instead, they suggested that his daughter may have run away or gone on a trip and would return in 4-5 days.

Her family has refused to cremate her until those behind her alleged murder are arrested.

Police suspected that she was abducted and later killed.

A government spokesperson said that SP Manbir Singh has been transferred and Sumit Kumar, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Bhiwani SP.

“Five police personnel—Loharu station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shakuntala, ERV’s ESI Anoop, constable Pawan and special police officer (SPO) Dharmendra—have been suspended,” said the official.

Directions have also been issued to initiate departmental action against them, the spokesperson added.

According to the orders issued by the home department, SP Singh has been posted to the emergency response support system (headquarters).

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh met the family and acknowledged lapses by the police, promising swift arrests and action against negligent officers.

On Saturday, the family members and relatives of the deceased blocked the Delhi-Pilani road and staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused, who are still at large.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also called for the immediate arrest of the culprits and justice for the victim’s family.

Speaking to journalists in Bahadurgarh he stated that law and order has collapsed in Haryana. “Traders, businessmen, employees, politicians, common people and even the police are not feeling safe in the state. Law and order has completely collapsed in the state and criminals have taken over the entire system,” he said.

He also criticised the police’s delayed response “Despite receiving the complaint, the police did not make any effort to find Manisha. Had they acted on time, her life could have been saved. The people in power are only concerned with their own safety and event planning.”