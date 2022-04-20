Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Overcast sky but rain eludes Ludhiana

As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of Ludhiana.
Ducks spotted in Sidhwan canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Low pressure and Western Disturbance led to overcast conditions and strong winds during the morning but rain eluded the city on Tuesday.

As per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the current system will continue till April 21 and light rain is expected in isolated areas of the district.

The head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Pavneet Kaur Kingra said mercury is expected to remain on the higher side with possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds over Ludhiana and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

While the maximum temperature was 41°C, the minimum was recorded at 23.4°C on Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify from April 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP