Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Overcharging of Covid patients: 3 pvt hospitals in Panchkula to refund another 21 lakh
chandigarh news

Overcharging of Covid patients: 3 pvt hospitals in Panchkula to refund another 21 lakh

Take call after a self-audit; had already reimbursed ₹35.43 lakh after being found guilty in April by a district-level monitoring committee
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Now, the hospitals have been asked to submit a self-audit report for the month of May. (AP)

Three private hospitals in Panchkula, which have already reimbursed 35.43 lakh after being found guilty of overcharging Covid patients, have agreed to refund an additional 21.46 lakh after conducting a self-audit on the deputy commissioner’s directions of bills issued in April .

The issue came to light when Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta visited one of the hospitals and a patient complained of overcharging. After that, more complaints started pouring in. Following that, a district-level monitoring committee found them guilty.

The hospitals are Paras Hospital, Alchemist Hospital (including Ojas Hospital as it is owned by the same company) and Wings Hospital .

DC Vinay Partap Singh said: “They have paid partly and will refund the rest of the amount soon. Now, we have directed them to do a self-audit for May and submit a report within three weeks.”

BB Singhal, member of the Haryana State Pharmacy Council and Covid bill monitoring committee, said the hospitals have proposed to refund an amount of around 21.46 lakh after identifying excess charges in 33 bills.

‘’Of these 33 Covid bills, six were from Alchemist, 10 from Ojas and 17 from Paras Hospital,’’ he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP