Ludhiana cafe owner held after chef electrocuted to death

The Sarabha Nagar police on Saturday arrested the owner of a cafe after a chef working there allegedly died of electrocution.

The SHO added a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been lodged against the cafe owner and arrested him. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Shubham Gupta, the owner of Sir Dough Bakehouse cafe, near South City. The deceased has been identified as Manish Singh Rawat, 22, of Haibowal.

Sub inspector Amarinder Singh, SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station said that Manish was working at the cafe for the past few months. On Friday, he had gone to the cafe at around 3 pm and by 6:30 pm, the employees of the cafe informed the family that Manish suffered an electric shock. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The SHO added a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been lodged against the cafe owner and arrested him.

Earlier, the kin of the victim staged a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu on Saturday, seeking action against the restaurant owner.

Rajan Kumar, father of the victim, stated that his son had joined the cafe three months ago after completing a hotel management degree.

