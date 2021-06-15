Oxy van year: Haryana to plant 3 crore saplings

The Haryana government has set a target to planting three crore saplings in ‘Oxy van year’ and growth of every plant will be monitored through geo-tagging.

While reviewing the plantation campaign and geo-tagging scheme of the forest and wildlife department, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this year will be known as ‘Oxy van year’. Haryana forest and wildlife minister Kanwar Pal was also present in the meeting.

An official spokesperson said with the help of geo-tagging, every sapling will be monitored, besides drone mapping.

Khattar has directed officers to formulate plan to ensure survival of maximum saplings.

The CM has asked officers to implement the scheme pursued last year in which students were involved in the plantation campaign and asked officials to fix an incentive amount so that children act as caretakers of these saplings.

The CM was told that 2,800 villages are selected for the plantation drive and that sites for this campaign have also picked in these villages. A detailed report was prepared regarding availability of varieties of plants in different plant nurseries.