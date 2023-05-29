Two paan shops ransacked near Golden Temple

A group of unidentified persons, on Saturday night, ransacked two paan shops at the Hall Gate market leading to the Golden Temple.

Police have recorded statements of the shop owners (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place around 10:30 pm, when the traders were closing their shops situated around 500 meters away from the police station. The miscreants, who were wielding swords, decamped after looting cash and expensive paan items from the shops. They also thrashed owners of the shops.

One of the shop owners Pawan Kumar said, “I was closing my shop when around 15 men barged into my shop and started vandalizing the goods. These persons did not cite any reasons for the ransacking but continued attacking my shop. Before leaving, they also thrashed me and took away some goods, including soft drinks.”

The other paan shop owners held a protest and demanded action against the accused. The shop owners said there were no police personnel deployed on the nearby naka points at the time of the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have recorded statements of the shop owners. “Two shops were attacked in the Gol Hatti Chowk. We are verifying the matter and the action will be taken as per law,” police said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-East), Lakhwinder Singh said, “The accused just wanted that such shops should not be remain open during night time. No case has been registered in this regard.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON