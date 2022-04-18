PAC stays on course to fight garbage menace, holds protest outside MLA Bagga’s house in Ludhiana
Soldiering on its fight against garbage menace, members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) on the eighth consecutive week held a selfie point agitation and a peaceful protest in front of the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAv( Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday.
Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal and Maninderjit Singh Benipal said the activists were told that MLA Bagga was visiting Chandigarh to raise the issue of rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya.
“We have been told besides Budha Nullah issue, Bagga will also raise the issue of open dumping of garbage, primary dump at Tajpur as well as the issue of setting up industrial plant near Mattewara forest area,” Lakhanpal said.
Advocate RS Arora and engineer Kapil Arora informed Aman Bagga, son of MLA Madan Lal Bagga, that spending crores of rupees on Buddha Nullah rejuvenation would be an eye wash if the untreated water continues to flow in Sutlej river.
“The remains of colouring pigments and heavy metals being discharged from illegal dyeing units are very harmful for human health. Thus. for efficient and transparent working of this project, a monitoring committee consisting of members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) should be constituted as public servants have failed in resolving the issue and huge amounts of public money is being wasted every year,” they added.
After assurance of Madan Lal Bagga over phone to resolve all three issues as well as holding a joint meeting for better and efficient outcome, PAC decided to put off the protest in front of the residence of MLA Bagga.
However, Colonel Lakhanpal added that such protests will be continued outside open garbage dumps located in constituencies of other MLAs. A protest will be held at an open garbage dump at Saidan chowk, which falls under the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ashok Pappi Prashar.
Engineer Kulwant Singh Rai, Mohit Jain, Mohit Saggar, Bhalla, Longowal were also present at the protest.
-
National Fire Service Week: Mock drills, fire safety training to be held in Ludhiana
To raise awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the Ludhiana fire brigade commenced the celebrations under 'National Fire Service Week' by paying tribute to those firefighters, who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country in the past and organised a road show in the city on Thursday. The road show organised on Thursday moved through railway station road, Mall road, Ferozepur road till MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
-
Clashes break out in Hubballi over social media post, 40 held
At least 40 persons have been arrested in connection with violence late on Saturday night in the old Hubballi police station following an objectionable social media post, officials said on Sunday. According to Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram, a person had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the person was arrested and a case was registered. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders till April 20.
-
Uttar Pradesh government to hold camps in Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions to monitor drinking water scheme
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise camps in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions of the state to monitor the Har Ghar Nal Yojana scheme to ensure tap water for each household. After a presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh paid a quick visit to Hamirpur and Mahoba to monitor water projects. The biggest beneficiaries of the scheme would be the people of Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.
-
Laxman Jagtap’s health condition improving: BJP leader
Three-time MLA from Chinchwad constituency, PUNE Laxman Jagtap, who was admitted to a private hospital five days ago in Baner is stable now and Jagtap's' health condition is improving, informed Mahesh Landge, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Pimpri-Chinchwad president on Sunday. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil visited Jagtap and also met his family members. A few days later, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital.
-
Fix responsibility for delay in development works: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said responsibility of concerned officers should be fixed if construction works are not completed as per schedule. Repair of sensitive embankments should be completed on schedule. Beautification of schools should be done under 'Operation Kayakalp', programme, he said. The chief minister said village secretariat should be established in each village to resolve villagers' problems. Basic facilities should be provided in Vantangiya and Musahar community villages, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics