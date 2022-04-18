PAC stays on course to fight garbage menace, holds protest outside MLA Bagga’s house in Ludhiana

Soldiering on its fight against garbage menace, members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) on the eighth consecutive week held a selfie point agitation and a peaceful protest in front of the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAv( Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga on Sunday.

Colonel (retired) CM Lakhanpal and Maninderjit Singh Benipal said the activists were told that MLA Bagga was visiting Chandigarh to raise the issue of rejuvenation of Buddha Dariya.

“We have been told besides Budha Nullah issue, Bagga will also raise the issue of open dumping of garbage, primary dump at Tajpur as well as the issue of setting up industrial plant near Mattewara forest area,” Lakhanpal said.

Advocate RS Arora and engineer Kapil Arora informed Aman Bagga, son of MLA Madan Lal Bagga, that spending crores of rupees on Buddha Nullah rejuvenation would be an eye wash if the untreated water continues to flow in Sutlej river.

“The remains of colouring pigments and heavy metals being discharged from illegal dyeing units are very harmful for human health. Thus. for efficient and transparent working of this project, a monitoring committee consisting of members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) should be constituted as public servants have failed in resolving the issue and huge amounts of public money is being wasted every year,” they added.

After assurance of Madan Lal Bagga over phone to resolve all three issues as well as holding a joint meeting for better and efficient outcome, PAC decided to put off the protest in front of the residence of MLA Bagga.

However, Colonel Lakhanpal added that such protests will be continued outside open garbage dumps located in constituencies of other MLAs. A protest will be held at an open garbage dump at Saidan chowk, which falls under the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Ashok Pappi Prashar.

Engineer Kulwant Singh Rai, Mohit Jain, Mohit Saggar, Bhalla, Longowal were also present at the protest.