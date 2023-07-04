Two women neighbours attacked by stray dogs in Chandigarh’s Sector 28

Two women were attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Sector 28 in a span of 48 hours while they were out for morning walks, prompting residents to raise complaints with the civic authorities.

Both women were out on morning walks when the canines attacked them. (AP)

In the first case, Anita Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 28-A, was about the enter a local park for her walk at 5.35 am last week, when a pack of around 10 stray dogs attacked her. In an attempt to dodge the dogs, the woman fell on the ground and lost consciousness. She suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture on the right arm.

Recalling her ordeal, Anita said, “As I fell, the canines who had surrounded me, ran away. The passers-by helped me. I went to the doctor, who recommended a six-week hand plaster due to the injury. Are parks for humans or for dogs? We feel scared while stepping out of our houses.”

Two days later, the same group of dogs attacked Anita’s neighbour Sunita Aggarwal, who was also out for a morning walk around 6 am. She was bitten inside the park by three to four dogs.

“I suffered injuries on my hand, leg and thighs, and hurt my spine as well. Dog catchers showed helplessness, so the dogs are still roaming openly and may target others,” she lamented.

Anita’s husband RK Garg, who is a social activist, said, “These aggressive canines are still roaming the streets as the municipal corporation’s dog catchers showed inability to take them away or initiate any action, citing law provisions. The civic body must catch these dogs and provide medical assistance to every stray dog bite victim, as it is due to their failure that city residents are getting hurt and suffering trauma.”