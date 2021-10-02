Paddy procurement delay: Protesting farmers march towards Haryana CM Khattar's residence

At a time when the Haryana government is already facing farmers’ anger over the three contentious central agricultural laws, it has now invited protests over its decision to postpone the procurement of paddy, from October 1 to October 11. Protesting farmers on Saturday marched towards chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Karnal, breaking police barricades with a tractor, and forcing security personnel to make way for them.

The police tried, in vain, to stop the farmers by using water cannon against them. The protesters have threatened to gherao the chief minister’s residence “indefinitely” until agencies begin procuring paddy for markets in the state.

Separately, farmers gathered outside the residence of Khattar’s colleague in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), legislator Aseem Goel, objecting to the delay in procurement.

Saturday’s developments came after paddy cultivators from across the state, on Friday, threatened to intensify their agitation if the ruling dispensation fails to begin acquiring the crop in the “next 24 hours.”

Also Read | Farmers protest delay in paddy procurement, threaten to intensify agitation

Initially, the procurement was scheduled to commence from September 25, but was later postponed to October 1. However, it was deferred by 10 more days when the Union government, on Thursday, wrote to Haryana and Punjab, directing them to begin the process from October 11.

Farmers, on the other hand, argue that they cannot afford more postponement as the crop is fit for harvesting, and any further delay will lead to huge financial losses for them. They allege that the state government is doing this “intentionally” to ensure that private traders can procure paddy at a cost that is below the minimum support price (MSP).

The opposition Congress has slammed CM Khattar, saying that such a move will only be “detrimental” to farmers’ interests.